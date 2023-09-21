Ethiopia: Shelter for Victims of Gender-Based Violence to Be Built in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The government of Japan has provided about 7.9 Million Birr support for the construction of a shelter for victims of gender- based violence in Addis Ababa.

The grant agreement was held today between Japanese ambassador to Ethiopia Ito Takako and Association for women's Sanctuary and Development (AWSAD) Executive Director Maria Munir.

According to the grant agreement, Japan will donate up to approximately 145,000 USD or 7.9 million Birr for the project through Japanese Grant assistance for Grassroots Human Security projects (GGP).

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Japanese ambassador to Ethiopia Ito Takako said the project will help empower women to improve their livelihoods both economically and psychologically, and regain their human dignity and hope in the future.

Since AWSAD requested Japan's assistance to accommodate the growing number of residents in shelter, Japan has decided to help AWSAD to own and operate one dormitory building and kitchen building for residence of shelter through this project.

The project will enable about 100 women and children to stay in a proper environment and encourage their social independence.

Japan has implemented over 400 projects across Ethiopian since the GGP was introduced in 1989.