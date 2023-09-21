Ethiopia, Canada Discuss On Expanding Call Points for Ethiopian Airlines in Canada

19 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — :- Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mesganu Arga, and his delegation met with Canada's Chief Air Negotiator, Shendra Melia and her team to discuss expanding call points for Ethiopian airlines in Canada.

They discussed expanding call points for Ethiopian airlines in Canada, aiming to increase flight frequency.

During the occasion, the two sides agreed to continue the talks positively, with a view to further explore this opportunity, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Canada.

Ethiopia and Canada have encouraging cooperation in trade, technology, education, aviation, mining and other sectors. Works are also underway to further strengthen this relationship to a higher level.

