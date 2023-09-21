Ethiopia's Exclusive National Dialogue Approach May Worsen Ethnic Division Without Much-Needed Political Closure

20 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tegbaru Yared

The dialogue's first phase is proceeding without opposition, but the format is unlikely to achieve 'national consensus'.

In December 2021, at the height of the war between Ethiopia's federal government and Tigrayan forces, authorities established a National Dialogue Commission to resolve differences of opinion on fundamental issues and forge a 'national consensus'. The commission has three years to accomplish these goals.

The Federal Parliament appointed 11 commissioners in February 2022, and in May 2023 a National Advisory Council was set up. The commission has now embarked on one of the most important phases of any national dialogue -- participant and agenda selection.

To deal with the major drivers of conflict in Ethiopia, the process must involve key actors across the political divide -- but is that happening?

The commission has classified Ethiopians into nine categories for the purpose of choosing participants and agenda items for the national plenary. These are "people with a discernible livelihood", women, youth, self-help organisations, community leaders, public servants, teachers, artisans, and the business community.

Seven civil society and community organisations and government agencies will help the commission identify 50 representatives of the nine categories from every woreda (municipality). That means every woreda will be represented by 450 participants at the dialogue's zone-level conferences. They will select agenda items and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.