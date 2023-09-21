Tanzania: CCM Candidate Declared Winner in Mbarali Constituency

20 September 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Parliamentary flag bearer in Mbarali Constituency, Bahati Ndingo, has been declared a winner after garnering a total of 44,334 votes.

Announcing results of the by-election held on Tuesday, Mbarali Constituency returning officer Misanna Kwangura said ACT-Wazalendo candidate Modestus Kilufi Julius emerged a runner up with 10,014 votes.

Other candidate were Halima Magambo (AAFP) who got 336 votes, Osward Joseph Mndeva-DP (130), Zavely Raurent Seleleka-UDP (158), Exavery Town Mwataga-CCK (118) and Morris Nkongolo-TLP (139).

Others were Mary Daudi-UPDP (113), Fatuma Ligania-NLD (105), Bariki Mwanyalu-Demokrasia Makini (207), Hashim Mdemu-ADC (173), Mwajuma Mirambo-UMD (113) Husseni Hasani Lusewa kutoka Chama cha ADA- TADEA (155).

The returning officer said on Wednesday that Mbarali Constituency had a total of 185,836 voters registered by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) but the turnout was only 56,662.

The rejected votes, according to the official, were only 567.

NEC announced Mbarali Constituent seat vacant following the death of

The election was held following the death of former Mbarali Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Mtega, 64.

The politician died in July this year.

