Ethiopia: Govt of UK Expresses Keenness to Scale Up Diplomatic Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The UK's Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell Said that his government is desirous of scaling up the diplomatic ties with Ethiopia to a strategic partnership level.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held discussion with the UK Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell in New York.

During the occasion Mitchell expressed his government's desire to scale up the diplomatic ties with Ethiopia to a strategic partnership level.

He said this measure would help to further strengthen relations in trade, investment security, and immigration, among others.

UK's Minister has also stated that Ethiopia is invited to attend the Africa Investment Summit to take place in April 2024 in the UK because of its critical place and role on the continent.

After welcoming the invitation and making a positive political gesture for strategic cooperation, Demeke said Ethiopia considers the UK an important development and humanitarian partner.

He briefed Mitchell about major national and regional issues, which are also key to the UK, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen is in New York attending the 78th UN General Assembly.