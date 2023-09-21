Ethiopia: DPM, FM Demeke Stressed Importance of Increased Int'l Cooperation to Develop Efficient Early Warning Systems

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen emphasized the importance of increased international cooperation to facilitate essential collaboration and financial support to develop efficient early warning systems at the national, regional, and global levels.

The Deputy Prime Minister in his statement in New York, highlighted Ethiopia's substantial investment in adaptation measures through the Green Legacy Initiative.

During the implementation segment of the Climate Ambition Summit, Demeke elaborated on the Ethiopian Early Warning Landscape, which is supported by changing policies as the scope, intensity, and frequency of disasters increase.

This initiative, he explained, has successfully led to the planting of over 32 billion tree seedlings, yielding various benefits.

He commended the Secretary-General's 'Early Warning for All' initiative, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moreover, he emphasized "the importance of increased international cooperation to facilitate essential collaboration and financial support to develop efficient early warning systems at the national, regional, and global levels."