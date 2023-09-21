Ethiopia Committed to Full Implementation of SDGs, DPM, FM Demeke Says

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said Ethiopia is committed to the full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Demeke paid a courtesy call to the President of the 78th UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, in New York and exchanged views at length on the current global agenda of the General Assembly.

On the occasion, Demeke noted that the implementation of the SDG agenda deserves continuous attention and a series of considerations.

Ethiopia remains committed to implementing the global agenda as it complements the ten-year national development plan, Demeke added.

Moreover, he told the President of the General Assembly that Ethiopia has undertaken various projects , such as the Green Legacy, successfully.

Francis also expressed his satisfaction over the extraordinary measures Ethiopia is undertaking to achieve the targets of the SDGs.

He elaborated that UNGA will press for more funding to support the global south, including Africa, to succeed in achieving the SDGs.

Similarly, Deneke met with the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Gerd Muller at the sidelines of UN 78th General Assembly.

Muller said that UNIDO is committed to support various development projects in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's peace, stability, and development are the priorities of UNIDO he said, adding that in October 2023, UNIDO will convene an international conference in Addis Ababa.

Demeke thanked Muller for his personal initiatives and expressed the desire of Ethiopia to have strong working relations with UNIDO.

The meeting took place on the margins of UNGA 78 in New York. Demeke also met with other senior government officials from Europe and the Middle East, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.