South Africa: Defence Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Families of Deceased Navy Officers

21 September 2023
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Cyril Xaba, is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the three South African Navy Personnel in an incident that took place at Kommetjie near Cape Town.

The incident reportedly involved about seven SA Navy divers who seemed to be in distress and experiencing difficulty after being washed off the deck of a submarine at Slangkop Lighthouse off Kommetjie.

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans commends the joint rescue efforts of the South African Police Services (SAPS), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the SA Navy and Air Force for their joint efforts in the rescue operation.

The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased Navy Officers. The committee is with them during this very difficult time and wishes the naval marines who survived the incident a speedy recovery.

