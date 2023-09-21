South Africa: Joburg Water Reservoirs, Towers Left Empty After Thunderstorm

Johannesburg water reservoirs and towers are currently critically low to empty following Tuesday night's thunderstorm, which caused a power failure at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant.

This has affected all the municipalities supplied by Zuikerbosch, including the City of Johannesburg.

"This comes as Johannesburg Water systems are already struggling, and Rand Water systems are also strained by high consumption, which is going to exacerbate the situation," Johannesburg Water said.

The entity said the affected reservoirs and towers include South Hills; the Commando system (Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby); Midrand systems; Crown Gardens; Eagles Nest; Naturena; Alexander Park; Berea; Linden 1 tower; Quellerina;,and Waterval.

Water status in reservoirs and towers

South Hills tower: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone. Pumping will resume once supply pressure improves.

Commando System

· Brixton reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone. Outlet will be throttled (pressure and flow to be reduced) to 70% overnight to build capacity.

· Brixton tower: The tower is empty. No water is expected in the supply zone. Pumping will resume once the reservoir level improves.

· Hursthill 1 reservoir: Despite attempts to augment supply, the reservoir is still critically low. The supply zone is anticipated to have low pressure to no water.

· Hursthill 2 reservoir: Critically low due to low supply. Low pressure to no water is expected in high-lying areas. Outlet will be closed overnight to build capacity.

· Crosby reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in certain areas of the supply zone.

Crown Gardens reservoir and towers: The reservoir is critically low, and poor pressure to no water will be experienced in high-lying areas of the reservoir zone. Both towers are critically low, and no water is expected in the supply zone. Pumping will resume once reservoir levels improve.

Eagles Nest reservoir: Remains critically low. Customers in this supply zone should expect low pressure to no water.

Naturena reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected.

Alexander Park reservoir: Critically low. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

Berea reservoir: Critically low and on bypass mode. Low pressure to no water expected in the supply zone.

Linden 1 reservoir and tower: The reservoir is critically low, while the tower is supplying normally. Low pressure to no water is expected in the reservoir supply zone.

Midrand systems update

Grand Central reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

Grand Central tower: The tower is low and moving in a downwards trends. Pumping will resume once the reservoir capacity improves.

Errand reservoir 1 and 2: Both reservoirs are critically low. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

Errand tower: Tower is empty and on bypass mode. Pumping will resume once the reservoir levels improve. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Park reservoir and tower: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone. The tower is empty and on bypass mode. Low pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

"Alternative water supply has been arranged for the affected customers and will be placed at strategic locations," the entity said.

Johannesburg Water has also urged residents to observe level 1 water restrictions, which are currently implemented.

"These restrictions prohibit the use of hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars, clean driveways, as well as fill up swimming pools and water features between 06am and 06pm. Instead, the use of greywater is encouraged.

"This is to ensure that systems are kept stable throughout the coming months. We urge residents to report any form of vandalism and theft of water infrastructure to 0800 00 25 87," Johannesburg Water said.