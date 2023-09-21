Africa: João Lourenço Calls for Real Support for Africa

New York — Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday in the United States called for real support for the building of infrastructures in Africa.

According to the Angolan President, who was speaking at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, it is imperative to provide real support for the development of infrastructures in Africa through financing on favourable terms, the production and distribution of electricity and drinking water, roads and railways.

The Angolan President argued that this support should cover the construction of basic sanitation infrastructure, schools, hospitals, among others, and direct private investment in African economies, so that Africa can make a greater contribution to the world economy.

According to the Angolan President, Africa is looking for a way out of the current state of affairs, such as the initiative to create the African Continental Free Trade Area, with more than a billion consumers, which is a platform for driving progress in the continent.

João Lourenço welcomed UN Secretary General António Guterres' call for a reform of the world's financial architecture and the stimulus of 500 billion dollars a year to meet emerging challenges.

For the Angolan statesman, this situation generates anxiety and frustration among the most vulnerable populations who, by not having their expectations met, become easily permeable to negative and dangerous influences on the order and stability of their respective countries.

João Lourenço recalled that in recent decades, Africa has witnessed transformations that have galvanised changes with an impact on future generations.

"Many African countries have resolved conflicts, invested what they could in socio-economic development and promoted the education of their citizens, making them more informed and willing to contribute to the economic and social development of their countries," the Angolan President said.

João Lourenço added that democratic transitions have become regular and the institutions that are essential for consolidating democracy have become more active and therefore more capable of sustaining and solidifying the democratic conquests achieved in African nations.

The statesman said that this is a record that should be praised "we are convinced that everything must be done to ensure that there is no return to the models that prevailed before the advent of democracy in Africa".

The Angolan Head of State said that the lack of economic and social prospects in many countries creates fertile ground for subversion and the weakening of recent democracies in the African continent.

