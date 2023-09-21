Angola: President João Lourenço Appeals for Solidarity Among Nations

New York — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, stated this Wednesday, in New York, United States of America (USA), that the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance and strength of solidarity among Nations, to face and resolve major global issues.

Speaking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the Angolan statesman explained that the last three years should serve as a paradigm for other challenges, especially those relating to the fight against poverty, disparities between developing and developed countries in the field of science and technology, important and indispensable factors to boost development and people's well-being.

The coordination and articulation, he said, among the Nations of the world, which was the dominant note in the process of combating Covid-19, highlighted the central role of multilateral institutions.

João Lourenço considered that pluralism in international relations is the main guarantee of the effectiveness of actions undertaken to resolve the major issues facing humanity today.

The Angolan Head of State highlighted the importance of multilateralism as the best mechanism for resolving disputes, promoting cooperation and inclusive economic development, highlighting the role of the United Nations in the search for universal solutions based on consensus and respect for Human Rights.

VIC/SC/VM/CF/jmc