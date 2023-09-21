Angola Defends Peace Promotion Culture

New York — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, encouraged this Wednesday, in the United States of America, the promotion of a culture of peace to reinforce the stability and development of Africa.

Speaking on the second day of the Debate of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, João Lourenço highlighted that Angola has taken up the role of a promoter of dialogue, which should not be limited to political and diplomatic areas.

According to João Lourenço, speaking also in his capacity as Acting Chairman of SADC, dialogue must cover a wide range of protagonists, namely civil society organizations, companies and individuals, with a prominent place for the youth, a true driving force for development.

According to João Lourenço, imbued with this spirit Angola decided to host the Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace in Africa, in partnership with the African Union (AU) and UNESCO, whose 3rd edition will take place in November this year, in Luanda.

The Forum, also known as the "Luanda Biennial", constitutes a privileged platform for exchange between different cultures, religions and social models, through interactive and constructive sessions to identify, promote and disseminate viable and inclusive models of peaceful conflict resolution in Africa.

From his point of view, the event can serve as a potentially inspiring reference in other regions.

Angola's diplomatic engagement

In his speech, João Lourenço mentioned the diplomatic engagement of the Republic of Angola in initiatives and programs in favour of the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts in Africa, particularly in the current context of great challenges and opportunities for the continent's affirmation in the global context.

He highlighted that the Republic of Angola has sought to contribute with its experience in terms of building peace, harmony and national reconciliation to resolve conflicts that plague the African continent, with special emphasis on what is happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President João Lourenço believes that a basis of trust can be built between the belligerents that will contribute to a reduction in tension in the Great Lakes region and lead to the much-desired peace.

