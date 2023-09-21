Angola: President Considers Imperative Reforms At UN System

New York — Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Wednesday in New York, United States of America, spoke of the need for reforms to be conducted at the United Nations (UN) system, especially the Security Council, with the aim to preserve world peace and stability.

The Head of State, who was speaking at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN Assembly, said that it is imperative that these changes take into account the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, documents that establish the need for Africa to be given seats as permanent members of the Security Council, with all the privileges the category provides.

According to João Lourenço, Angola is in favour of reviewing the representativeness of the different regions of the world, taking into account the promotion, respect and observance of the values established in these documents in order to correct the dangerous trajectory that the world took after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Angolan Head of State highlighted the need to defend the principles of the the United Nations Charter and International law regarding relations between states.

João Lourenço emphasised the importance of objectively assessing the nature and origin of conflicts and the prospects for their solution, always with respect for the universal rules governing relations between states.

