Angola: President João Lourenço Defends Climate Change Fight

New York — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, defended this Wednesday in New York, United States of America (USA), the preservation of the Environment through the implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Changes and the issue of biodiversity.

The Angolan Head of State, who was speaking at the United Nations headquarters, during the second day of the General Debate of the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the global organization, called on the International community to fulfill, as far as possible, the promises made in the last two editions of the COP on climate finance.

He explained that there is a need for the COP 28 Summit, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for this topic to stop absorbing a significant part of the agenda.

He went on to state that it was necessary to focus, in a concrete way, on the urgent implementation of the measures to be taken with a view to reducing polluting gases, deforestation, global warming "and thus save our planet Earth while there is still time".

Throughout his speech, the Angolan Head of State also referred to Angola's presidency of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the latest developments in its cooperation with the EU.

In this regard, he highlighted the conclusion of the negotiation of the partnership agreement between the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States with the European Union, the signing ceremony of which should take place soon, thus marking a new phase of this cooperation adapted to the current reality and the aspirations of the member states of both organizations.

According to the Angolan President, this important instrument on which cooperation between the OACPS and the European Union will be based, will define the pillars on which actions will be designed in the most varied areas, with special emphasis on environmental sustainability and climate change, human and social development, migration and mobility.

Solidarity with Morocco and Libya

The Angolan President took the opportunity to express solidarity with the people and governments of Morocco and Libya for the human victims and destruction caused by, respectively, a seismic shock and flooding of part of the territory.

"Allow me to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Angolan Government and people, to express our deep feelings of condolence to the authorities and people of Morocco and Libya, for the sudden loss of thousands of human lives and valuable national heritage, such as consequence of natural disasters", he underscored.

DC/VIC/CF/jmc