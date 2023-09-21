Rwanda: 'Serial Killer' Kazungu Arraigned in Court, Claims Killed Sex Workers Because They Infected Him With HIV

Suspected serial killer Denis Kazungu was arraigned before Kicukiro Primary Court on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Rwanda.

Suspected serial killer Denis Kazungu was on Thursday, September 21, arraigned before Kicukiro Primary Court and charged with 10 counts including murder, rape, forgery, and desecration of human corpses.

He is accused of killing 12 people and burying them in a pit he dug in his rented house in Kicukiro. Prosecutors say he admitted to killing 14 people.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and brown trousers, Kazungu was brought to the court premises as early as 8:30 amid tight security.

During the hearing, he was silent. He often turned his head around to look at the audience.

After the prosecutor had read the details of his file, the judge asked the suspect to present his defence, only for the accused to say he concurred with all that prosecutors said and had nothing to add.

When the judge insisted and asked the accused to tell the court why he killed people, the latter said he killed the women (sex workers) because they infected him with HIV.

The court will deliver its ruling on September 26.