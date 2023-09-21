Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Might Be Namibia's Next President, Geingob Tells UN

During his address to the United Nation's General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday, president Hage Geingob said Namibia's potential future president could be Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is Swapo's presidential nominee for the 2024 elections.

This comes amid growing demands for a fresh party congress to select the ruling Swapo party's candidate for the presidential election, raising concerns about the validity of deputy prime minister Nandi-Ndaitwah's endorsement as the party's leading candidate during the 2022 Swapo congress.

"The current deputy prime minister has been selected by the ruling party to be the (presidential) candidate and very soon, after I leave in a year's time, she might be the one to come and stand here," Geingob said during his speech at the 78th UNGA.

Former minister Jerry Ekandjo has penned a letter to Geingob, contending that the 2022 Swapo congress did not officially designate a presidential candidate for the 2024 national elections.

In contrast, Swapo politburo member and lawyer Sisa Namandje recently rejected appeals for a fresh party congress to appoint the ruling party's candidate for the presidential election, deeming such calls "unnecessary" and a "waste of time".

Geingob further highlighted Namibia's ongoing commitment to promoting women's leadership. He pointed out that in addition to achieving 44% female representation in parliament, the country currently boasts a female prime minister and deputy prime minister.

Furthermore, he noted that two-thirds of the country's major banking institutions are under the leadership of women.