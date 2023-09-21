Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia Hosting 1st Annual Regional Conference On Red Sea Security Dynamics

21 September 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The 1st annual conference on "Red Sea security dynamics: the need for dialogue and cooperation at a time of geopolitical entanglements", has opened in Addis Abeba today at the Sheraton Hotel.

Organized by the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) and Federal Defense War College, the conference was opened by Lt. Gen. Alemeshet Degefe, advisor to the chief staff of the national defense forces. A welcome speech was given by Mesafint Tefera, Deputy Executive Director of IFA.

Conference participants are expected to discuss the need for cooperation between countries in the region for mutual benefits as the Red Sea's global importance is rooted largely in its role as a key waterway for global trade.

Ensuring security in the Red Sea region including tackling human trafficking, weapons smuggling and other related illegal activities will also be on the agenda of the conference where regional affairs scholars policy makers, research institutions, members of the diplomatic community of various countries are participating.

