Somalia Bans Resale of Aid After Alleged Theft of EU Funds Through WFP

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia banned the trading of humanitarian aid stuff in a black market following the suspension of EU funds through the UN Food Agency [WFP] over theft.

The announcement was made in a press release jointly issued by the National Disaster Management Agency, the Ministries of Relief of the Federal States, and the Banadir Region.

The decision is aimed at preventing the corruption of humanitarian aid from foreign countries and relief organizations which are meant to save the lives of the drought victims.

"Anyone involved in the black marketing or resale of humanitarian aid goods from aid agencies will be brought to court and prosecuted," reads the joint statement in part.

EU halted all funds to WFP after a corruption scandal of $7 million intended to give the IDPs in cash through voucher cards. Security force members and local officials are involved.

Located in the Horn of Africa, Somalia is beset by a severe drought that impacted 8 million people, half of the country's population due to five years of successive failed rainy seasons.