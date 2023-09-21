Rwanda: City of Kigali Sounds Warning As Heavy Rains Kill Mother, Two Kids in High-Risk Zone

A mother and two children died on Wednesday night, September 20, when heavy rain destroyed their home in a high-risk zone of the City of Kigali.

The area on Kanyinya hill, in Ruhango Cell, Gisozi Sector, Gasabo District, is among the many earlier identified high-risk zones where authorities previously requested residents to relocate from. In August, the City of Kigali yet again ordered all dwellers in identified high-risk zones to relocate ahead of the rainy season that starts in September.

ALSO READ: City orders dwellers in high-risk zones to relocate ahead of rainy season

"Yesterday [Wednesday] night we visited the area where the rain caused havoc. Three people, a mother, and two children, were killed when a wall collapsed during heavy rain," said Pudence Rubingisa, the Mayor of the City of Kigali.

In May 2023, the City of Kigali announced that 5,812 households had to urgently relocate from high-risk zones after flash floods and landslides claimed the lives of more than 130 people in Western, Northern, and Southern Provinces.