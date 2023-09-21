Seychelles: Air Seychelles to Add Flights to Tel Aviv Due to Passenger Demand Increase for Sukkot Celebrations

Air Seychelles will be operating 20 flights on the Tel Aviv route between Thursday, September 21 and Friday, October 6, to accommodate the increase in passengers for an upcoming Israeli holiday.

The airline said on Thursday that the Sukkot celebrations mark the second-largest holiday period in Israel after Passover. In 2023, the annual Sukkot festival falls between September 29 and October 6.

The normal twice-weekly commercial flights will increase to five per week, and in addition, there will be several charters operating from Tel Aviv to Maldives and Mauritius.

"Israel remains an important market for Seychelles, with over 10,000 Israelis visiting the destination so far this year. We anticipate carrying over 2,300 passengers to and from Seychelles during this period plus over 1,100 passengers to the Maldives and Mauritius. This year we have even chartered additional aircraft to help us meet the strong demand," said Charles Johnson, the airline's chief commercial officer.

Air Seychelles launched non-stop flights between Tel Aviv, the most populous city in Israel, and the island nation in November of 2019, serving the city with twice-weekly flights in normal periods with additional flights at peak season.

The forecast for the rest of 2023 remains strong despite the challenging economic environment being experienced in the region.

The Seychelles' national carrier has been flying for over 45 years and operates regionally from its home in in Mahe to Colombo, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Mauritius with its Airbus A320NEOs.