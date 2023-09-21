Seychelles: Air Seychelles to Add Flights to Tel Aviv Due to Passenger Demand Increase for Sukkot Celebrations

21 September 2023
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Air Seychelles will be operating 20 flights on the Tel Aviv route between Thursday, September 21 and Friday, October 6, to accommodate the increase in passengers for an upcoming Israeli holiday.

The airline said on Thursday that the Sukkot celebrations mark the second-largest holiday period in Israel after Passover. In 2023, the annual Sukkot festival falls between September 29 and October 6.

The normal twice-weekly commercial flights will increase to five per week, and in addition, there will be several charters operating from Tel Aviv to Maldives and Mauritius.

"Israel remains an important market for Seychelles, with over 10,000 Israelis visiting the destination so far this year. We anticipate carrying over 2,300 passengers to and from Seychelles during this period plus over 1,100 passengers to the Maldives and Mauritius. This year we have even chartered additional aircraft to help us meet the strong demand," said Charles Johnson, the airline's chief commercial officer.

Air Seychelles launched non-stop flights between Tel Aviv, the most populous city in Israel, and the island nation in November of 2019, serving the city with twice-weekly flights in normal periods with additional flights at peak season.

The forecast for the rest of 2023 remains strong despite the challenging economic environment being experienced in the region.

The Seychelles' national carrier has been flying for over 45 years and operates regionally from its home in in Mahe to Colombo, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Mauritius with its Airbus A320NEOs.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.