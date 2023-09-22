Rwanda Premier League Board Rejects RBA's Rwf380 Million Broadcast Deal

21 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda Premier League Board (RPLB) has turned down a Rwf380 million offer that Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) tabled to secure the broadcast rights of the 2023/24 topflight league.

The state broadcaster has been broadcasting this season's league matches as negotiations with the League board were going on. However, they have been told to stop airing the matches from all their channels with immediate effect after the deal fell through at the last minute.

The league board says it will not accept the deal below Rwf400 million and since the negotiations hit a snag, RBA has withdrawn from the deal which would allow them to secure digital, audio and linear rights.

But the League Board members clearly communicated to RBA about their position in regards to the value of the said rights.

"We made it clear that we shall not entertain any bid less than Rwf400 million for full rights package," a letter that RPLB Chairman Hadji Mudaheranwa addressed to RBA partly reads.

Following failure to meet the price tag, RBA has now been suspended from broadcasting the Primus National League matches starting with Match Day 5 which is will be played in the weekend of September 30.

In November 2020, RBA came to a consensus with Ferwafa to broadcast live league matches of the Primus National League and other competitions organised by the federation for a period of three seasons.

In that deal, RBA agreed to give exclusive coverage for 90 matches per season over the course of three seasons. That meant that the broadcaster was supposed to broadcast three league fixtures per match day.

RBA in return was guaranteed to take 10 percent of the Rwf640 million that Bralirwa gives the federation which equals to Rwf64 million a season.

The deal expired by the end of the 2022/23 season but, with the current asking price, the state media agency will have to return with an improved offer or the deal will be off until a new bidder expresses interest.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.