South Africa: Prominent KwaZulu-Natal Businessman Dies in Police Shootout - South African News Briefs - September 22, 2023

Prominent KwaZulu-Natal Businessman Dies in Police Shootout

Prominent KwaZulu-Natal businessman Nkululeko Mkhize, known for his opulent lifestyle and involvement in tenders, was fatally shot along with another unidentified man during a police shootout at the luxury Zimbali Estate, reports TimesLive. The incident followed the shooting of five people in Richards Bay the previous day, leading police to the Zimbali residence. Mkhize, described as "feared" in Richard's Bay and Empangeni, had a reputation for wealth and lavish spending, often gifting large sums of cash at events. Sources have alleged his involvement in a "tender mafia," particularly in dealings with Transnet and Richards Bay Minerals. Police found six firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition at the scene and reported that two suspects were killed in the shootout. Investigations continue, with concerns raised about criminals residing in the upscale estate. Estate management cooperated with law enforcement to address criminal activity. Attempts to reach Mkhize's family were unsuccessful.

South African Suspect in Irish Double Murder Fears for Life if Extradited

Neville van der Westhuizen, a South African suspect wanted in connection with the 2014 murder of two Irish nationals, is facing extradition proceedings in the Durban Regional Court, reports News24. Van der Westhuizen is already serving a 15-year sentence for murder in South Africa. His lawyer has argued that he should not be extradited because he has already received a sentence in South Africa and because he fears for his life if he is sent to Ireland. His co-accused, 42-year-old Ruth Lawrence, an Irish national, was deported to her home country. The State prosecutor dismissed both reasons and the matter was rolled over for the defence to consult with Van der Westhuizen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

New Cashless Taxi Service Launches in Cape Town

A cashless taxi service called "Loop" has been officially launched in Cape Town, offering commuters a convenient and secure payment method, reports SABC News. The service is currently in a pilot phase, but it is already being used by four taxi associations and has over 3,000 registered users. The service is the brainchild of a young entrepreneur, Imtiyaaz Riley, from Manenberg on the Cape Flats. The service is being hailed as a major breakthrough for the industry, drivers and passengers alike. It is expected to make the taxi industry more efficient and transparent, and it is also expected to make it safer for both passengers and drivers.

More South African news