South Africa: Competition Commission Probes Nike After Retailers Complain About Springbok Replica Jersey Sale Ban

The unnamed retailers say they are being unfairly prevented from selling the official gear.

Want to get into the spirit of the Rugby World Cup 2023 and need a fresh replica jersey? You might struggle to find an authentic Nike Springbok Rugby replica jersey because they are only available in limited quantities at a tiny selection of outlets.

Due to rights issues, only a small number of retailers are allowed to stock them and, in South Africa, that means World Rugby, Total Sports, Studio 88 and Sportsmans Warehouse.

Nike - the sole manufacturer and distributor of the official Springbok Rugby jersey - permits only selected outlets to stock the rugby replica goods.

The Competition Commission has now launched an investigation into the global sportswear giant after independent retailers complained about Nike's refusal to allow them to sell official Springbok Rugby replica jerseys.

The independent sportswear suppliers have not been named - apparently out of fear of victimisation - reported SABC Sport.

They have allegedly accused Nike of violating the Competition Act by agreeing to exclusive distribution of the shirts with only certain retailers - a restrictive arrangement its predecessor, Asics, did not have during its partnership with SA Rugby.

The commission's Siya Makunga confirmed that they had launched an investigation, but could not...