South Africa: SA Navy to Probe Submarine Disaster Off Kommetjie, but Stresses Safety Measures Were Adhered to

12019/Pixabay
(file photo).
22 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'Regan

South African Navy authorities have stressed that 'all safety measures' were in place before an incident involving the South African Navy submarine SAS 'Manthatisi. However, an inquiry will be set up to probe the incident.

'No Navy vessel, submarine or surface vessel, will leave harbour without a crew that is worked-up or trained. This vessel [SAS 'Manthatisi] - the crew, the captain - they are all trained. All the safety precautions were taken, and the vessel was certified to go to sea by our own certification entity," said SA Navy Flag Officer Fleet Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde on the evening of Thursday, 21 September.

Nkomonde was speaking at a press conference held at Simon's Town Naval Base, where he provided more details on the naval accident involving the SA Navy submarine SAS 'Manthatisi, which was off Kommetjie in Cape Town when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea on Wednesday afternoon.

SAS 'Manthatisi was en route to Table Bay from Simon's Town for the South African Navy Festival, scheduled to take place at the V&A Waterfront from 23 to 25 September. The festival has now been cancelled.

The submariners were in the process of conducting a vertical transfer (Vertrep) using an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter when they were swept overboard. Rescue operations launched before 3pm on Wednesday saved the lives of five personnel. However, three submariners died during the incident.

On Thursday,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.