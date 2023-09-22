South Africa: SA Navy to Probe Submarine Disaster Off Kommetjie, but Stresses Safety Measures Were Adhered to

South African Navy authorities have stressed that 'all safety measures' were in place before an incident involving the South African Navy submarine SAS 'Manthatisi. However, an inquiry will be set up to probe the incident.

'No Navy vessel, submarine or surface vessel, will leave harbour without a crew that is worked-up or trained. This vessel [SAS 'Manthatisi] - the crew, the captain - they are all trained. All the safety precautions were taken, and the vessel was certified to go to sea by our own certification entity," said SA Navy Flag Officer Fleet Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde on the evening of Thursday, 21 September.

Nkomonde was speaking at a press conference held at Simon's Town Naval Base, where he provided more details on the naval accident involving the SA Navy submarine SAS 'Manthatisi, which was off Kommetjie in Cape Town when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea on Wednesday afternoon.

SAS 'Manthatisi was en route to Table Bay from Simon's Town for the South African Navy Festival, scheduled to take place at the V&A Waterfront from 23 to 25 September. The festival has now been cancelled.

The submariners were in the process of conducting a vertical transfer (Vertrep) using an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter when they were swept overboard. Rescue operations launched before 3pm on Wednesday saved the lives of five personnel. However, three submariners died during the incident.

On Thursday,...