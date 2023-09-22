South Africa: Activists Say 'No More Soft Approach' to Climate Change, Need More From Standard Bank

Climate protesters held a three-day campout at the Standard Bank Headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg, which ended in activists being removed by the police.

A climate protest outside the Standard Bank headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg, reached its third day on Thursday, 21 September, with activists refusing to leave the premises until the bank's Group CEO Sim Tshabalala addressed them publicly.

The activists - who came from Meadowlands, Fleurhof, Mzimhlope, Bekkersdal, Orange Farm, the Vaal and Soweto - had been camping outside the main entrance of the building since Tuesday, 19 September and were calling for a live debate with the bank and for the bank to stop all investments in fossil fuel projects and redirect the funding to renewable energy.

Standard Bank's exposure to coal mining, oil, gas and power generation from fossil fuels increased by 22% from 2021 to 2022, with total exposure at R119.4-billion, compared with R97.6-billion the previous year, according to shareholder activist organisation Just Share's briefing on Standard Bank Group's climate disclosures in 2022.

As a result, Just Share found that Standard Bank's exposure to fossil fuels was about 4.5 times higher than its exposure to renewable energy.

The stand-off between protesters and Standard Bank ended with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and private security removing the activist's belongings and shepherding them off the premises and on to...