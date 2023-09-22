Zimbabwe: U.S. Government Raises Concern Over Attacks on Opposition Supporters

THE United States of America (USA) government through its embassy in Harare has raised concerns over reports of continued politically motivated violence and intimidation of opposition members in the post-election period.

"We are concerned by reports of continued politically- motivated violence and intimidation post-election.

"Every person, no matter their political affiliation, has the right to live free of fear and to be treated fairly under the law," reads a post by the embassy on X.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members among them MPs and councillors have had their properties torched, been abducted and tortured.

Opposition spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi on Wednesday said Epworth ward 4 councillor Noel Rungano had been abducted and dumped after he was tortured.

"The wife of Epworth Ward 4 councillor Noel Rungano reports that Cllr Rungano was abducted at his home by unknown assailants in the heart of the night.

"Our welfare and security departments have tracked and found him severely assaulted. They have since taken him to the hospital.

"We continue to denounce political violence & restate the fact that Mr. Mnangagwa could not have won the elections and yet be so bitter and vindictive. We expected him to be celebrating his 'victory'," Mkwananzi said.

Sunningdale MP Maureen Kademaunga, recently appeared in court on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property that were later dropped by the State.

"There's a broad crackdown against the opposition, which includes the use of law enforcement and the judiciary," human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart said after her release.

A local councillor for CCC Womberaiishe Nhende and a relative were allegedly pulled out of their car by an unidentified man, shot with a stun gun and handcuffed.

The two were bundled into a pickup truck and driven about 70 kilometers (more than 40 miles) outside of Harare, the capital, where they were whipped, beaten with truncheons and interrogated, and injected with an unknown substance, their lawyers say.

CCC released a video showing Nhende's sjamboked back.