Zimbabwe: Two Soldiers Named Among Four Dead After Boat Capsizes on Lake Kariba

TWO Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) members were among four people, who drowned while aboard an overloaded make-shift boat that capsized on Lake Kariba, last week.

The unregistered vessel reportedly from Nyaodza fishing camp capsized near Tsetse Island.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the four deceased in a statement.

"ZRP announces the names of four victims who died when a boat capsized near Tsetse Island, Lake Kariba on 16 September 2023 at about 1230 hours.

"The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows; Sergeant Tatenda Nekati (36) of ZNA, Corporal Nxobile Ncube of ZNA, Trust Phiri (24) of Chilimba village Negande, Kariba and Adson Mupiringano (40) of Batonga, Kariba," said Nyathi.

Bodies of the victims were retrieved Sunday and Monday and were taken to Kariba District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The police urges the public to be safety conscious when using boats

One survivor swam to safety.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the boat with a carrying capacity of two, actually had five occupants on board when it sank Friday afternoon.

According to lake captain, Adan Nyekete, preliminary investigations into the tragedy showed that the vessel was overloaded and motorised against its design specifications.

"The boat capsized because it was overloaded and that it was motorised which must not be the case. A dinghy boat uses a rowing oar as opposed to fitting a motor which makes it heavy and unsafe," said Nyekete.

An oar is a pole with a flat blade, used to row or steer a boat through water.

The police sub-aqua unit conducted a successful search mission for the missing persons.

In July 2021, a physical fitness instructor with ZNA, Tafadzwa Mashingaidze, drowned alongside five other people when a boat they were sailing in capsized on the same water body.

The incident occurred when the vessel hit turbulent waters, stirred by strong winds, near Ndomo fishing camp.