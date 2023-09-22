Rwanda Sits 139th in the World in Latest FIFA Ranking

Rwanda are 40th in Africa and 139th in the world respectively in the latest Coca Cola FIFA ranking released by the world football governing body on Thursday, September 21.

Rwanda maintains their 139th position in the world for the third time in a row, having occupied the same position during the past two ranking editions released in June and July.

Amavubi have not been convincing in the last couple of games, losing 2-0 at home to Mozambique before drawing 1-1 with Senegal earlier in September.

Rwanda's highest ever position in the FIFA ranking was 64th in the world which was achieved in March 2015 under the tutelage of English gaffer Stephen Constantine whereas the lowest was 178th in the world in July 1999 under German trainer Rudi Gutendorf.

Uganda is the highest ranked African nation from the CECAFA zone as sitting 89th in the world and 18th in Africa.

Morocco, who reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, continues to be on top of the continent while they are 13th in the world. They are followed by Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

Argentina, France, Brazil, England and Belgium make up the top five globally.