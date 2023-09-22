Sudanese Lament Muted Celebrations of Muhammad's Birthday

Khartoum / Darfur — People in Sudan have voiced regret at the absence of celebrations for the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, Mawlid El Nabi*, in historical areas of the capital Khartoum, as well as war-torn parts of Darfur, due to the ongoing violence. Sennar state has locality banned celebrations in public squares and confined them to mosques.

In the capital of North Darfur, El Fasher, Mawlid Square adjacent to the General Command was turned into a military operational area, so members of the public resorted to using Baraka Square in the southern city district of Tambasi for Mawlid celebrations.

Lamenting the minimal celebrations this year, the Former Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasreddin Mufarreh, called for the immediate end of the war, hate speech, racism and extremism, and the establishment of peace.

He said that the anniversary of the Prophet's birthday passes this year on Sudan, which is going through a "fierce, sudden and dangerous phase" as a result of the war.

Mufarreh deplored the violence Sudan is facing: "The war has caused the country to lose billions of dollars in resources and increased social segregation and racism of the country's colour, race and tribe" he said.

He called for stopping the war in preparation for the return of displaced people, refugees, and their villages, and turning the pages of war forever for national recovery and progress towards the future.

*Most Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi' El Awwal. Muslims view the celebration, called Mawlid El Nabi or simply the Mawlid, like many other Islamic celebrations: as a sign of respect and adoration of Muhammad, whom they believe to be God's (Allah's) messenger. It is an event typically commemorated across the Muslim world.