Kenya: Golf Action Heads to Kitale as 150 Converge for the East Africa Tour

21 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Par 73 Kitale Golf Club is set to host 150 golfers from around the country for the 13th leg of the East Africa Golf Tour this coming weekend.

The morning tee action is expected to start at 7:00 am as teams battle for the top two positions to book a slot in November's grand finale Pro-Am event that will be held at the Karen Country Club.

Currently, 11 teams have secured their places in the grand finale following the successful 12 legs that have been played thus far. Two latest entries joined the party from the Kenya Air Force Commander's Cup hosted at the Great Rift Valley Golf Course last weekend.

Kitale Golf Club Captain Fandi Shiyuka said: "We welcome golfers from different golf clubs to Kitale for a splendid competition that will ultimately position our club as one of the best in the region."

"The greens are in good condition and the fairways offer the players an ambience like no other for them to showcase their prowess and skills. We want to leverage this partnership to elevate the sport to an elite level."

Over 1000 golfers have so far participated in the 12 legs currently held while another 600 ladies and juniors have been part of the clinics that run concurrently with the tour.

"We have made headways through the East Africa Golf Tour, providing an opportunity to thousands of golf enthusiasts to participate in this amazing journey that has hugely been impactful."

"We still have a couple of legs to play before the grand finale that will no doubt be the culmination of what has been a successful run," noted KCB Group Director Marketing, Rosalind Gichuru.

The Saturday's golf action will culminate in Juniors and ladies' clinics on Sunday before a tree planting exercise at the same venue.

The 14th leg of the series will be held on October 7th, 2023 at the Machakos Golf Club.

