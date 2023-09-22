Kenya: KNH Specialist Salvage the Limb of a Patient With Cancer of the Bone

Nairobi — Specialists at the Kenyatta National Hospital have successfully carried a delicate procedure by salvaging the limb of a 20-year-old patient with cancer of the bone.

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of highly trained specialists took 16 hours to expertly remove a tumor on the patient's distal femur (Lower thigh bone), which had involved the blood vessels and successfully bridging the gap left in the blood vessels with a vascular graft thereby restoring blood flow to her limb.

The patient's limb was then reconstructed with a customized prosthesis to restore normal limb function, KNH reported on Thursday.

This is the first time such a procedure is being carried out at KNH. The patient's leg had initially been earmarked for amputation.

However, the successful operation has offered the patient new hope that she would properly walk again.

"The patient is doing very well and recuperating at the Hospital. Her limb function has been restored using a specialized prosthesis," said lead Surgeon Dr Nicholas Okumu.

Tumor removal

Limb salvage surgery involves removing the cancerous tumor along with a margin of adjoining tissue followed by reconstruction of the limb, both functionally and aesthetically, to provide the best possible outcome for any patient.

Orthopedic surgeon normally recommends limb salvage surgeries after evaluating many factors such as age and general health, type, location and size of the tumor, and extent of the metastasis.

Others in the team that conducted the procedure included Surgeons Dr Gilbert Oburu

(Cardiothoracic Surgeon), Dr Wilson Ngángá (Anesthetist), Dr. Maureen Wanjau, Dr Mandela Korsai, Dr Faith Naliaka, all Orthopedic Surgeons.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Evanson Kamuri, while congratulating the Orthopedic team for the achievement said: "Step by step we are achieving our super specialization dream at KNH by taking on challenging cases to realize our potential."

He went on: "This is just but one of the many achievements we have made. We will continue as the premier Teaching and Referral facility in the country to lead the way by adapting current technology and innovation to improve patient care in our facility."

This story was filed by KNH.