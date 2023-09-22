Kenya: DCI Appeals for Public Information on Female Suspect Linked to Eric Maigu's Murder Fleeing Scene

21 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is appealing for public information on a female suspect seen fleeing the murder scene of Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo.

The 40-year-old victim was found lying in a pool of blood with 25 stab wounds last Friday at his home in Woodley Estate, Nairobi.

The DCI has now circulated the CCTV footage of the suspect who was captured leaving the victim's residence.

"Following the gruesome murder of Dr Erick Maigo, in the wee hours of Friday September 15, 2023, detectives are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the woman whose images appears below," the DCI said.

Detectives say that the suspect reportedly fled the scene through the back door after committing the act.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of crime.

