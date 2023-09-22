Malawi: Chakwera Urges African Americans to Invest Back in Their Respective Countries

The Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, currently attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA, has urged Africans naturalized in America to start investing in their respective countries.

Chakwera made the remarks when he delivered a speech at the African Investment Summit held as a side event during the UNGA Summit.

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Enyo International, and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) organized the African Investment Summit to provide a platform for President Chakwera to highlight investment opportunities critical to Africa's sustainable development.

The summit drew high level participation from Mozambican President Fillipe Nyusi and Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, among others.

President Chakwera, who co-hosted the summit with Darnell Brown, President of the National Forum for Black Public Administrator, said African governments were committed to creating an environment that fosters transparency, stability, and inclusivity.

The President prompted the audience to consider investing in real estate and infrastructure development, which he said was vital for Africa's urbanisation and economic growth.

"But most of all, Africa is your motherland, your homeland, and there is nothing more precious in this life than to invest in your home to make it better," said President Chakwera.

"We invite you to be a part of shaping our cities and building the infrastructure of tomorrow," he added.

On the other hand, the Malawi leader touted transformative potential of innovation and technology in Africa and encouraged countries to adopt digitalisation, promotion of research and development and nurturing of tech start-ups.

"These initiatives can leverage Africa's youthful population, unleash creative potential and drive economic growth across the continent," he said.

The President emphasised that Africa was a continent of investment opportunities and resilience, dispelling its associated negativity.

Such investments, President Chakwera noted, would enhance global food security, reduce poverty and create employment opportunities for Africa's youthful population.

The Malawi leader said the continent's fertile lands have potential to catapult Africa into a global breadbasket.