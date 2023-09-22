Kenya: Federation Heads Brainstorm Over Future of Sports in Kenya

Nairobi — Officials of different sports federations in Kenya began a three-day seminar in Maanzoni, Machakos on Thursday, which seeks to chart the way forward for the industry.

The workshop, organised by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock), seeks to unlock the potential of young talents across the country and provide them with opportunities to become sports champions in their respective fields.

In attendance are presidents and secretary generals of the different Olympics and Commonwealth sports, media editors and practitioners as well as government representatives.

Thursday's session was opened by deputy president Shadrack Maluki who emphasised on the importance of sports federations devising innovative ways of building their assets for the benefit of their respective athletes.

Participants were also enlightened on the various medical regulations in sports, particularly anti-doping - considering the extent to which the vice has been a thorn in the country's flesh as far as athletics is concerned.

The one-of-a-kind seminar also comes at a crucial time when the government - via the Ministry of Sports - is implementing its Talanta Hela initiative in which it seeks to provide sports talents and creatives with platforms and opportunities to earn from their trade.

It also comes at a time when different teams are seeking to secure their tickets to next year's Paris Olympics in France where Kenya hopes to send as many representatives as possible - apart from athletics only.