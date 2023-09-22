Somalia: PM Meets With the President of Comoros

New York — During the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Somali Prime Minister H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre engaged in constructive discussions with President H.E. Azali Assoumani of Comoros. The dialogue was marked by expressions of mutual respect and a shared commitment to addressing pressing global challenges.

Prime Minister Barre extended sincere congratulations to President H.E. Assoumani on his election as the Chair of the African Union (AU) for 2023 and assured Somalia's unwavering support and cooperation in executing his mandate. Both leaders acknowledged the brotherly relations between Somalia and Comoros, fortified by their shared membership in the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

There was a collective appreciation for the historic moment of having an island nation assume the leadership role at the AU for the first time. Prime Minister Barre emphasized the recognition of the existential threats faced by island nations due to climate change and expressed anticipation for enlightened leadership from President Assoumani on these critical issues that impact not only the African continent but the entire world.

The leaders conveyed a shared understanding that, despite their nations not being significant contributors to climate change, they are among those that endure the most severe repercussions. With looming environmental challenges, there was an agreement on the collective responsibility to act judiciously to safeguard humanity.

Prime Minister Hamza reflected on the importance of utilizing organizational platforms to usher in a world that is secure, sustainable, and equitable. The meeting underlined the essence of cooperation and rational approach to address the impending climate crises and other global issues.

The discussion concluded on a hopeful note, with both leaders looking forward to strengthening their collaborative efforts and contributing to the resolution of global challenges, thereby fostering a safe and sustainable future for all.

This conversation is reflective of a broader, unified vision shared by many nations in response to the escalating threats posed by climate change and other environmental crises. It underscores the vitality of mutual support and collaboration in navigating the complex landscape of global challenges and securing a harmonious future for subsequent generations.