Mauritius: Prime Minister Participates in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

press release

More than 140 Heads of State and Government are participating, this week, in the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was present, yesterday, for the opening remarks of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres, who urged for reforms within the UN in order to respond to current challenges.

The President of the 78th Session UN General Assembly, Mr. Dennis Francis, for his part, outlined the imperative to restoring trust and diplomacy among UN Member States.

Mr Jugnauth also followed the statement of the President of the United States, Mr Joe Biden, who stressed that unity will help Member States to meet all challenges.

At bilateral level, the Prime Minister had a meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Ms Roberta Metsola. Discussions pertained to the effects of climate change and the impact of global warming on island States. The post-pandemic economic recovery and possible avenues of cooperation between Mauritius and the countries of the European bloc were also evoked.

Mr Jugnauth also had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States, Mr Richard Verma, at the Headquarters of the Mauritian Permanent Mission to the UN, during which several topics of mutual interest to Mauritius and the United States were reviewed. The latest developments on the Chagos issue were taken up.