Zimbabwe: UK - King Mzilikazi Day Celebrations Set for Staffordshire

THIS year's King Mzilikazi Day celebrations are set for Saturday in the quaint village of Wheaton Aston which, deep in the Staffordshire country-side.

Located some 30 miles from Birmingham, Wheaton Aston, will host what is increasingly becoming an important African cultural festival in the UK since it was launched by volunteers in 2008.

King Mzilikazi, founder of the Ndebele nation, was described by British Missionary and explorer, David Livingstone, in his autobiography, as "the second most impressive leader he encountered on the African Continent".

As a warrior, Mzilikazi, broke away from King Shaka in Zululand South Africa in 1822 and eventually settled in present day Zimbabwe in 1840 as a leader and King of the Ndebele people.

Commemoration of King Mzilikazi Day was started by a group of Ndebele volunteers back in 2008 in London.

"What started off as an exclusive Ndebele event has grown to become a cultural community event attracting a diverse people from different backgrounds," the organisers said in a statement.

"Volunteering organisers have hosted the event in different parts of the UK over the years and this is the second time Wheaton (will be hosting) the event."

This year's commemorations will be attended by "descendants of Mzilikazi, the royal Princes and serving Chiefs".

"The family fun-day is free for all attendees to indulge in cultural songs, dance and games. There will be stalls selling Southern African arts, crafts, clothing and food, including the popular 'braai'," the organisers added.