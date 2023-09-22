Zimbabwe: Government Told to Rein in FAZ as Zimbabwe Marks International Day of Peace

21 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has called on the government to immediately shut down the operations of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) as the Zanu PF affiliate continues to discharge a reign of terror in communities.

In a statement commemorating the United Nations International Day of Peace (IDP), ZHR NGO Forum said

Zimbabwe recently concluded its general elections which were condemned by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Election Observer Missions (EOMs).

According to the election observer missions, the elections were held under a restrictive political environment that was characterized by violence, arbitrary arrests and lawfare.

As part of recommendations to create a peaceful environment after elections, the Forum said the government should stop targeting, persecution and attacks on civilians, civil society members and political opponents in the post-election phase.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) should urgently release investigation findings of all OVT-related incidents, and names of identified perpetrators of police brutality against civilians.

"The government should open up civic and democratic space to facilitate the active demand for the freedoms of assembly and expression.

"The government should immediately shut down the operations of FAZ as it continues to discharge a reign of terror in communities," ZHR NGO Forum recommended.

According to the Forum, the pre and post-election periods contradict the tenets of IDP.

"There is consensus around common findings including a restricted pre-election political environment characterised by limitations to assembly and expression.

"Lawfare towards civic society organizations (CSOs) and political opponents, covert violence in the form of voter intimidation at the behest of the FAZ.

"Arbitrary arrests of members of CSOs, human rights defenders, lawyers, police brutality and unwarranted use of force, arson, harassment, intimidation, abductions, arbitrary arrests and attacks against polling agents.

"These developments are in contradiction with the tenets of the International Day of Peace to eradicate all forms of violence, including covert violence which was rife during the 2023 Harmonised Election cycle," said ZHR NGO Forum.

