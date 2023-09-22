Kenya: Blinken Lauds Kenya's Peace, Climate Change Initiatives

Nairobi — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has lauded Kenya's contribution to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and across the world.

Mr Blinken said Kenya, under President William Ruto, has established itself as a champion of regional peace and security.

Secretary Blinken commended Kenya for accepting to lead a multinational security support mission to Haiti.

He pledged America's support to help arrest the deteriorating crisis in Haiti and safeguard human rights.

Secretary Blinken also commended Kenya for the efforts to end the crisis in Sudan, promoting peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and countering extremism in Somalia.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with President Ruto in New York.

The Secretary of State further commended Kenya for leading the climate action agenda in Africa.

President Ruto thanked the US for participating in the African Climate Summit and for committing USD 30 million to accelerate climate-resilient food security in Africa.

The President said Kenya is keen on exploring new trade and investment opportunities with the US.

"Kenya and the United States are actively engaged to deepen our relations and advance shared interests," he added. - Presidential Communication Service