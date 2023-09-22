South Africa: Minister Pravin Gordhan Refutes Unfounded Claims About Process to Appoint Eskom GCEO

21 September 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Gordhan refutes unfounded claims about the process to appoint Eskom GCEO

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan has refuted claims that he is stalling the appointment of Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), saying that the distortions and lies being peddled over the process were an attempt to subvert his responsibility to ensure it was transparent and lawful.

"The process to appoint the Eskom GCEO is a matter that cannot be taken lightly. It requires strict adherence to what is stipulated in Eskom's Memorandum of Incorporation," Minister Gordhan said.

"As the government's shareholder representative I am bound to exercise my authority to demand conformity with the MOI in weighing whatever decision or recommendation by the Eskom Board in this regard," said Minister Gordhan.

"The politicisation of this process shows that our efforts to clean up our state-owned companies will always be met with resistance and political opportunism. We will not be deterred from exercising our oversight responsibility by people looking to deceive the South African public," Minister Gordhan added.

Minister Gordhan said he requested, as per the MOI, that the Board provide him with three candidates from which he will then choose the best qualified candidate to assume the GCEO role at Eskom.

