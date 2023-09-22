Namibian Volleyball Team Withdraws Due to Financial Constraints

In a surprising turn of events, the Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) announced the withdrawal of the senior national volleyball team from the highly-anticipated 2023 Zone 6 Nations Championships, scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe from 26 to 30 September .

This decision, made public in a statement dated 23 August 2023, cites financial constraints as the primary reason for the team's withdrawal.

The NVF expressed its initial intention to send the national team to compete in the prestigious tournament, but lamented the inability to secure the necessary financial support. The Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service had committed solely to providing transportation for the team, leaving the NVF struggling to source the funds required for other critical aspects of participation.

"Due to various reasons, chief among them financial constraints, a decision was taken to withdraw the team from the said competition," the NVF stated. "It is for this reason that the list of potential players who were selected could not be released".

Over the past six months, the NVF had diligently sought funding from various potential partners, but their efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful, leaving them with no alternative but to withdraw from the tournament.

The NVF's executive committee expressed their gratitude towards the selection committee for their hard work in the player selection process. They also thanked the players and coaches for their patience and dedication, despite the unfortunate turn of events.