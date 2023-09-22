Mauritius: The Population Must Be Involved in All Actions Taken to Improve Public Health, Says Prime Minister

22 September 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, participated yesterday, in the second Heads of State and Government meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who chaired the meeting spoke about the means aimed at encouraging global initiatives for the implementation of the NCD ROADMAP 2023-2025. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underlined the ambition of the WHO to reduce the mortality rate linked to NCDs by one third, by 2030.

Moreover, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was invited to speak about the best practices aimed at combating NCDs in Mauritius. He thus dwelt on NCDs' prevention, education and management measures put in place in Mauritius. These actions, he emphasised, have produced encouraging results such as a slight drop in the prevalence of diabetes, the stabilisation of cases of hypertension, a reduction in smoking, as well as a substantial drop in the importation of cigarettes.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Government's determination to continue its efforts to maintain these downward trends. He encouraged the participants of the meeting to engage the population in all actions geared towards improving public health.

Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was praised for his personal commitment in promoting the adoption of a physical activity and a healthy lifestyle in Mauritius.

