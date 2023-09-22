Mauritius: International Day of Peace Observed in Mauritius

press release

The importance of inclusivity to sustain peace was highlighted by the Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Eddy Boissézon, yesterday, at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre in Bell Village.

The Vice-President was the Chief Guest of celebrations organised by the Global Peace Chain, Mauritius Chapter, to mark the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21st September. The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Dr Dorine Chukowry, and other eminent personalities were also present at the event.

In his address for the occasion, Vice-President Boissézon underscored that inclusivity is a key element of peacebuilding. He pointed out that inclusion leads to more support for, and motivation to work towards, a common goal.

Mr Boissézon explained that when people feel included and that their views and needs are heard, they are less prone to aggressive behaviour and violence. "When people are happy, they seek peace and pursue it," he said.

Speaking on this year's theme: 'Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals', Mr Boissézon underlined the close connection between achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and peace.

According to the United Nations, the chosen theme is a call to action that recognises the individual and collective responsibility to foster peace that contributes to the realisation of the SDGs, which in turn will create a culture of peace for all.