Uganda: I Dont Regret Having So Much Influence in FDC, Says Besigye

Dr. Kizza Besigye, has acknowledged that he has used his influence within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) through legitimate means.

This comes in response to claims by the embattled party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, who accuses Besigye of exerting too much control over the party, potentially causing conflicts.

During an interview with NBS television on Thursday night, Besigye stated that it is undemocratic individuals like Amuriat and his colleagues who wish to prevent others from influencing the party.

"I have not used undue influence within FDC. The accusations will always be made and especially towards people who have political influence of any kind but one should interrogate the accusation," he said.

The four-time presidential candidate clarified that he does not hold any decision-making positions within the party's organs.

Besigye questioned if he was the one preventing Amuriat from holding national executive committee meetings and making decisions using those committees.

He emphasised that if he, as a party member, has ideas that are considered useful by others, the party should democratically process those ideas using its established organs.

He pointed out that accusations against him have never been presented before the party's policy organs over the past five years, and if there were any contradictions, the delegate conference would be the organ to address them.

"I have never heard anywhere in the policy organs of the party where these accusations against me have been presented in the last five years and the party has failed to resolve them," he said.

Besigye highlighted that the only party headquarters with decision-making organs is located in Najjanankumbi.

"The president should process the decisions of the party and if he meets any problem, he can refer those problems to another organ of the party," he said.

He questioned how he would interfere with the decisions of the national executive committee, which is chaired by the party president.

He clarified that Katonga Road, where he operates, is not an organ of the party but a platform for those who seek change in Uganda.

Besigye expressed that every citizen should have the capacity to influence events, both within and outside of the party.

He sees it as part of the struggle to create an environment where everyone has equal opportunities to influence.

"I don't have any regret in having some form of political influence within the party and outside the party. Every citizen should seek to have influence and indeed to influence events in their surroundings," he said.

He emphasized that the problem lies not in using influence but in the nature of that influence.

Using force, like what

Besigye has been accused of undue and illegitimate influence.

However, he said using legitimate and expected ideas for influence is acceptable.

"What would be wrong is if my influence was undue or illegitimate," he said.

Besigye stated that the current situation in political parties in Uganda does not surprise him.

He believes there is a structural problem where political parties have not recognized the fallacy of trying to bring change using means created by those who hold the country captive.

He criticised FDC for failing to realize the need for internal reorganization and a different approach to liberating the country from the grip of the Museveni family.

Amuriat accused Besigye of wanting to "destroy him" and claimed that his troubles began when he asserted his presidency within FDC.

Some party members viewed this as defiance against Besigye, whose power they questioned.

Amuriat stressed that while he had respect for the party's founding president, he was also an independent individual and was unfairly seen as hostile to Katonga Road.