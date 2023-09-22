Uganda: Busoga, Bukedi Leaders Task Government On Improving Health, Education Budgets

22 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Teven Kibumba

Leaders in Busoga and Bukedi sub-regions have asked the government to focus more on improving health and education budgets, saying their health centres and schools are limping. These made the remarks during the regional budget conferences held in Jinja. We have the details

Local leaders from Busoga and Bukedi sub-regions gathered at the Paradise Hotel in Jinja for the budget conference organized by the Ministry of Finance to deliberate on the 2024/2025 budget framework papers.

The Ministry of Finance Internal Auditor General Akya Fixon Okonye revealed that as a government they are looking towards empowering Ugandans who are not in the cash economy through programs like the parish development model and emyooga among others to eradicate poverty among locals.

In the next financial year, the government is looking at full utilization of public resources to curb corruption and thus ensure effective service delivery.

According to the Acting Director Budget Magona Mweru Ishmael, their target is to have the input to locals in the budget.

However local leaders asked the government to prioritize healthcare and education in the coming financial year 2024/2025

It is estimated that the 2024/25 budget might be Shs52.722 trillion, with the focus expected to be on the full monetization of the country's economy.

