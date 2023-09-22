Kenya: NBA to Train Kenyan School Teachers, Help Build Elite Basketball Arena

22 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The Kenyan government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that will see the American basketball governing body provide training to local school teachers and coaches on modern skills and knowledge of the game.

The deal -- signed on Thursday by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams -- will see the entity establish an office in Nairobi in November through which the MoU will be actualised.

Apart from capacity building for local coaches, NBA will assist Kenya with the construction of basketball infrastructure, including courts in neighbourhoods and schools as well as an elite arena to host high level matches.

NBA have been involved in various talent development initiatives in the country including the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) project that has seen various young players and coaches benefit from training clinics within and without the country.

BWB has also partnered with various local communities to renovate basketball courts around the country and in Nairobi, including Kayole, Umoja and Dagoretti, among others.

