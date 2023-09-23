Africa: South Africa's Adopted Son

Who can forget Rassie Erasmus choking back the tears as he told the story of Makazole Mapimpi - the man who had no family?

As part of the Springboks' preparation for the World Cup 2019, all the squad members were asked to put thumbnail pictures of their loved ones on the numbers of their rugby jerseys.

In the series Chasing the Sun, Erasmus revealed that Mapimpi only had pictures of himself. He had no pictures of his family. He was asked why.

"Because I only have me," he said.

"My mother died when I was young. My dad is not in my life. The only person who carries me is myself."

There can be no greater story of a sportsman who battled all the odds to reach the top of his chosen sport.

Mapimpi grew up in Tsholomnqa village in Mdantsane, East London. He didn't attend any major rugby school and was never in a position to be scouted, no matter how good he was.

He was raised by his grandmother because his mother, brother, and sister had all tragically passed on.

His rugby career started with two years at the Border Bulldogs - which for a long time seemed the end of the rugby road for the clearly talented wing.

He was already 27 when he joined the Southern Kings in 2017, then moved on to the Cheetahs and the Sharks and - perhaps the highlight of his playing career - he scored the Springboks' first ever try in a World Cup final.

His hat-trick during the Springboks' 76-0 demolition of Romania on Sunday was an emotional moment for the player.

The kid from Mdantsane, who plays his franchise rugby for the Red Hurricanes in Japan, now has a family of millions who cheer him on whenever he touches a rugby ball.

Which South African would not be proud to have a thumbnail of their faces on the back of Makazole Mapimpi's rugby jersey?