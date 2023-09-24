Somalia: PM Calls for UNSC Arms Embargo Removal in His Address to UNGA78

New York, Usa — Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre delivered a powerful speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, highlighting the government's progress on security, counterterrorism efforts, financial reform, social development, and corruption combat.

The PM called for the UN Security Council to lift the three-decade-long arms embargo for our National Forces to defeat the terrorist group al Shabaab and assume full responsibility for the nation.

He emphasized the imperative for global action, highlighting Somalia's susceptibility to climate change and underscoring the need for international assistance.

Additionally, the Prime Minister urged reform in international institutions to promote development and financial stability.