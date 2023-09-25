Botswana: President Masisi Preaches Innovation Excellence

24 September 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Keonee Kealeboga

Munich — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi is part of a diverse line-up of speakers who will grace this year's edition of the Bits and Pretzels conference in Munich, Germany.

President Masisi, who arrived in Germany on Saturday, is expected to deliver a speech under the theme: Building the City of the Future - Towards a Knowledge-Based Economy, at the conference on today.

He is the first sitting President of Botswana to be invited to partake in the activities and speak at the exclusive, invitation-only three-day conference connecting 5 000 visionary founders, investors, start-up supporters and influential decision-makers within the start-up ecosystem.

The conference, which will be held from September 24 to 26, gives founders of national and international companies a platform to tell their success stories and offer insights and inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, thereby enhancing their start-ups' chances of survival and success.

Also among the speakers at the conference is former United States of America First Lady, Ms Michelle Obama.

