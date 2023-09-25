Kenya: Dorcas Rigathi Vows to Influence PWD-Friendly Policies

Nairobi — The Spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, has reiterated her commitment to advocating for policies that offer equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Speaking when she flagged off the 2023 climb for the blind hike at Mt. Longonot in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Pastor Dorcas said every person has a right for equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

"We are going to continue with not only advocacy, but also lobby for legislation so that even when we talk about two-thirds gender rule and equality we can also talk about employment where we give them a certain percentage for them to fill so that they don't feel left out," she said.

Pastor Dorcas also took part in the hike organized by the Kenya Society for the Blind to mobilize funds for the purchase of equipment needed to ease learning for visually impaired children.

"Every person regardless of their visual ability deserves an equal opportunity to education, employment and all the opportunities that life can offer," the Deputy President's spouse added.

CEO of the Kenya Society for the Blind, Samson Waweru, decried the continued discrimination among visually impaired in the society calling for policy interventions.

Dorcas pledged to front reforms geared towards sports advancements for persons with disabilities, in particular children.

She made the commitment after she was announced Patron for Kenya's special Olympics by the organization's chair, Thuo Chege.